Report reveals Man United refusal in Watford deal

Watford pushed for a £5 million option-to-buy clause in their loan deal for Manchester United midfielder James Garner but it was refused by the Premier League club, according to a report from The Athletic.

It was announced last week that the Hornets had won the race to sign the 19-year-old on a season-long loan, with Blackburn Rovers, Sheffield Wednesday, and Swansea City all linked previously.

A report from The Athletic has claimed that the Championship new boys wanted to include a £5 million option-to-buy clause in the deal but that was refused and a straight loan deal was agreed.

It is understood that despite some significant interest from other clubs, Garner’s move to Vicarage Road developed quickly on Thursday and the 19-year-old trained with his new side on Friday morning as the paperwork was being sorted.

The report claims that the Hornets were seen as the best option for the midfielder’s development because of the pressure of the club’s push to secure promotion back to the Premier League.

Garner made his Watford debut on Saturday coming off the bench for the final 18 minutes of their 0-0 draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

The Verdict

Given his recent U23s player of the year award and the first-team opportunities he’s been given in the past by United, it appears Garner is highly rated at Old Trafford and is therefore no surprise that they were unwilling to agree permanent option in the loan deal.

Even so, the signing of the 19-year-old looks a fantastic bit of business by Watford, particularly given the amount of interest there was from other sides.

The teenager looks a really bright prospect and it is going to be really interesting to see how he gets on in the Championship this season.