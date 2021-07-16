Report reveals Leeds United’s stance on potential EFL transfer switch

Leeds United are still yet to make a decision on Leif Davis’ future contrary to reports, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Football Insider reported on Thursday that Davis was in advanced talks ahead of a season-long loan switch to AFC Bournemouth.

Davis, who made only two appearances in the Premier League last season which were both substitute cameos, was said to be close to joining the Cherries on loan for the forthcoming season.

But the Yorkshire Evening Post have now moved to clarify Davis’ situation at Elland Road, and have played down talk of a loan move away as things stand.

They report that a decision is yet to be made on Davis’ future, and it is not yet decided whether he will leave on loan, if at all.

The left-back was missing from a recent first-team training video, but this is understood to be because of illness rather than not being a part of Marcelo Bielsa’s plans going forward.

The Verdict

Davis would be a good signing for Bournemouth, but it seems they may actually have to be patient in their pursuit of the full-back.

For me, a loan move would be the perfect option for him and it would suit both parties, as he isn’t going to improve if he’s sitting on Leeds’ bench every week.

Leeds have just signed Junior Firpo following Gjanni Alioski’s exit, but maybe a full season out on loan would be beneficial for Davis and help him push Firpo all the way next season.