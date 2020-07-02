Report reveals Leeds confidence in sealing cut-price deal

As per Football Insider, Leeds United are confident that they can sign John Swift from Reading for significantly less than the £7m they would have apparently had to pay back in 2019.

The midfielder has had a good season on an individual basis for the Royals with him and Ovie Ejaria perhaps the standout pair in what has been otherwise a fairly unspectacular campaign for the club.

Indeed, that is in real contrast with Leeds who have been flying along this season and could well be in the Premier League next year.

They’ll be looking to add in the summer, then, and the report suggests that they are confident that they could sign Swift for a reduced price than what they would have had to last season because Reading are quite strapped for cash at the moment.

The Verdict

Swift is a good, mobile player in midfield and you can see that he has some traits that Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa might like.

This rumour seems to come around every summer, though, and it remains to be seen whether or not it actually goes through.

Perhaps, though, with a reduced fee being proposed, it just might.