Report reveals latest on midfielder situation as Arsenal, West Ham remain interested

The East Anglian Daily Times is reporting that, despite interest from the likes of Arsenal, West Ham and Crystal Palace, no bids have been received yet by Ipswich Town for midfielder Flynn Downes.

Ipswich endured a tough season in League One in the end, as they saw their early form disintegrate to leave them finishing mid-table in a curtailed campaign.

The plan will be to bounce back next season, then, but whether they have Downes in their side or not remains to be seen.

Indeed, as per the report, he has attracted the interest of a trio of London-based Premier League clubs with Arsenal, West Ham and Crystal Palace all apparently taking a look at him.

In one bit of relieving news for fans, though, the Tractor Boys have not yet fielded any bids and they’ll just be hoping that that remains the case for the whole summer.

The Verdict

Downes was one of the standout players in Ipswich’s season last year and has clearly earned the interest of some big clubs in this country.

Whether or not they make a move for him remains to be seen, though, and Ipswich will just be hoping that they can hold onto him for as long as they possibly can.