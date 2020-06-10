Report reveals key update on short-term future of out-of-contract Nottingham Forest trio

Out-of-contract Nottingham Forest trio Sammy Ameobi, Michael Dawson, and Ben Watson are all back in training and expected to play a key role in the end of the 2019/20 campaign, according to The Athletic.

It has been nearly three months since the EFL suspended all fixtures but the Championship is set to get back underway on the 20th of June.

The fact that the 2019/20 season is now set to finish in early August has caused issues concerning contracts, with many players’ deals set to expire at the end of this month.

Ameobi, Dawson, and Watson are among the Forest players that are set to become free agents at the end of June but, according to The Athletic, they’re expected to finish the season with the East Midlands club.

The report claims that the trio are back training with Sabri Lamouchi’s squad, have shown “great enthusiasm” and are expected to play a key role in the remaining fixtures, including the play-offs.

Forest are fifth in the Championship as things stand – 10 points back from the top two and with a five-point cushion over seventh – and will feel confident of securing at least a play-off spot this season.

It is understood that goalkeepers Jordan Smith and Luke Steele, and midfielder Liam Bridcutt are among the squad members expected to be released.

The 15-question Nottingham Forest higher or lower quiz – Can you get 15/15? Have a go now!

The Verdict

This is a real boost for Forest, who it appears will be able to avoid the sort of frustrating blow that Charlton have suffered over Lyle Taylor.

Watson and Ameobi have been mainstays in Lamouchi’s side this term and look set to play key roles as they continue their promotion push in the last nine games of the season.

Dawson’s 2019/20 campaign has been hampered by injury issues but his experience could prove vital, both on and off the pitch, over the next few months.

You’d imagine official confirmation of their extensions will follow shortly.