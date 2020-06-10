Report reveals key to Nottingham Forest defender’s future

Nottingham Forest defender Michael Dawson is likely to stay on for another season at the City Ground as a player unless a tempting management opportunity comes up, according to The Athletic.

The 36-year-old has made more than 100 appearances across two spells at the East Midlands club but is set to become a free agent this summer.

It is understood that he has rejoined training with the rest of the Forest squad and is expected to remain at the club until the end of the 2019/20 campaign but his future beyond that looks unclear.

According to The Athletic, the Reds have gauged Dawson’s interest in signing a contract extension and the defender is likely to stay at the club for one more season unless a tempting opportunity comes up that will allow him to make his first steps into management.

The Englishman began his career at the City Ground but was snapped up by Tottenham in January 2005.

In 2018, after a 13-year absence, Dawson returned to his boyhood club and has gone on to make 28 appearances since.

His impact on the pitch this season has been limited by injury but Lamouchi has spoken of his respect for the 36-year-old, suggesting that he should be landed a lifetime contract at the East Midlands club.

The Verdict

It appears that whether or not there will be tempting management opportunities available elsewhere will be key to Dawson’s future at Forest.

The 36-year-old’s experience is a real asset on and off pitch, so you feel he will be useful to the Reds next season – whether that’s in the Championship or the top flight.

It’s going to be interesting to see how things develop but for the time being, the focus will be on a strong finish to the season as they fight for Premier League promotion.