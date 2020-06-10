Report reveals Ipswich stance over Lambert future

As per an in-depth look into Ipswich Town’s season by the East Anglian Daily Times, it is believed that the Tractor Boys will not look to move on Paul Lambert this summer after the season ended rather disappointingly.

The men from Portman Road were early leaders in League One and started this season on fire, boosting hopes that they were going to make a swift return to the Championship.

However, form badly tailed off as the campaign wore on and with League One now at an end, they face another season in the third tier.

Despite that disappointment, though, it sounds as though Lambert will be kept on to try and achieve promotion next season, and it remains to be seen what he can do in the market to achieve that.

The Verdict

When appointed, it looked as though it could make sense as Lambert knows how to win promotion and is also experienced in divisions from the Premier League to League One.

It started so brightly, too, but things dropped off badly and the reasons why need to be studied at great length in order to avoid a repeat.

However, if he can rediscover what made them so good to start with and stick with it, it might make sense to keep him at the club a little white yet.