Proving to be one of the best summer additions in the entire EFL, Nathan Tella has been fantastic for Burnley this season and has been pivotal in the club's expected return to the Premier League.

Currently sitting top of the Championship pile, 13 points clear of Sheffield United and 16 points clear of Middlesbrough, it is hard to envision something stopping the Clarets from securing promotion back to the Premier League.

Tella, who is a winger by trade, has shown excellent levels of versatility across the course of the season, operating on both wings, as an advanced midfielder and as a striker.

Only Chuba Akpom and Viktor Gyokeres have now netted more league goals than the Southampton loanee this Championship campaign, with Tella particularly shining on the goalscoring front since the turn of the year and now has nine in his last 10 second-tier outings.

His recent goalscoring run is no fluke, with a report from The Athletic suggesting that both Kompany, and assistant manager Craig Bellamy have both taken time to encourage the 23-year-old to be more thoughtful when he has the ball in the final third and slowing him down.

Focus has been on Tella finding pockets of space and displaying his attacking intelligence to emerge at the right place at the right time, and it is fair to say that he is reaping the rewards of that.

Highly-rated across the club at Burnley, a report from Football Insider earlier in the month revealed that the Premier League-bound club will try to make Tella's deal permanent in the summer.

The verdict

A player with so much confidence at the moment, Tella will have lofty objectives when it comes to how many goals he believes he will end up with when this campaign draws to a close.

Tella is certainly of Premier League ability and Kompany has helped unlock a new gear from the 23-year-old this season, during a season where Southampton were still not ready to use him.

A player that attacks with purpose and has fantastic dribbling ability, he is now combining that with a goalscoring ability that has paved the way for him to become a versatile option.

It will be interesting to see if the Clarets can secure the signing of the brilliant attacker when the summer transfer window opens its doors, which is a decision Southampton will make once they know what division they will be in.