Report reveals how much Bristol City must pay to sign 22 y/o in the summer

Bristol City will reportedly have to pay £5 million should they want to sign Benfica loanee Pedro Pereira permanently at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old joined on a season-long loan from the Portuguese club in the summer and has been in and out of Lee Johnson’s first team during the 2019/20 campaign.

The full-back has made 19 appearances for the Robins this term but had seemed to move ahead of Jack Hunt in the pecking order in the weeks before the EFL season was suspended.

Pereira started at right-back in City’s last two games, draws against Milwall and Fulham, and played an important role in both.

Against the Lions, he grabbed the Robins’ opener in the 10th minute, while against Fulham he provided the assist for Nahki Wells’ goal.

At 22, Pereira looks an interesting prospect and certainly seems to have many of the characteristics you would look for in a young defender.

City do have the option to buy the Portuguese full-back in the summer and, according to the Bristol Post, will have to pay a fee in the region of £5 million if they wish to do so.

Think you know City? Take our quiz to test yourself!

1 of 14 1, What nationality is goalkeeper Nikki Maenpaa? Danish Norweigan Swedish Finnish

The Verdict

This is an interesting development. Pereira has impressed in spells this season and certainly looks like someone that could develop into an impressive player.

It would hardly be out of character for them if they did make the move as we have seen them invest in young players a lot over the last few years.

That said, he is not yet the finished product and £5 million is a lot of money to spend for a club like City.

It will be interesting to see how this develops.