Report reveals how Leeds might look to rush through summer transfer deal

As per a report from Diario Popular, Leeds United are wanting to get a deal done for defender Lucas Martinez Quarta this summer as they are worried any later deal in the future could be harder to do thanks to work permit laws and the UK leaving the EU.

With everything that has gone on this year, it’s easy to forget that the UK is leaving the European Union and at the end of this year plenty of changes are going to be taking place.

Certainly, it’s been a hectic few years in the news and football has been impacted by that, as has been obvious.

Leeds want to get a deal done for the Argentine defender, then, but sooner rather than later as they are worried certain rules that could change upon the exit from Europe would make it harder to get the deal done.

The Verdict

A lot is having to be dealt with at the moment and this is going to be something clubs will have to contend with long after the current pandemic is over.

It’s a change that won’t be reversed any time soon and, if this report is accurate, it might well hint at a trend of deals getting done this summer to avoid difficulties in the future.