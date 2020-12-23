Report reveals how Colin Kazim-Richards feels about future at Derby County

Colin Kazim-Richards is keen to stay at Derby County for another year, according to the Athletic.

Kazim-Richards joined Derby on a free transfer in October, putting pen to paper on a one-year deal at Pride Park.

The 34-year-old has been impressive under Wayne Rooney, scoring two goals in his last five games in the Championship.

The striker has given Derby a real physical presence in the final third which had been lacking before his arrival.

Kazim-Richards’ contract is set to expire at the end of the season, but according to the Athletic, he is keen to stay for another year – even on reduced terms.

It is also believed that Kazim-Richards has never felt so welcomed at the club after signing, and his influence on and off the pitch could be beneficial for the club going forward.

The Verdict

Having someone of Kazim-Richards’ personality, character and ability at the club will be massive in the long run.

He is getting on a bit now at the age of 34, but sometimes you need these type of players at a club to help the youngsters develop.

He has made a really positive impression since joining Derby despite initial doubts, and his work-rate and physical prowess in the final third has been massive.

If he can add a few more goals to his game, then it will have been an astute signing.