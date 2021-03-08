Report reveals how close Newcastle’s Matt Ritchie came to AFC Bournemouth switch in January

Matt Ritchie emptied his locker at Newcastle United in January before a move to AFC Bournemouth was eventually blocked by the club.

Bournemouth were keen to bring Ritchie back to the Vitality Stadium in January, with the winger enduring a tough campaign at St. James’ Park.

The 31-year-old has made only nine Premier League appearances for Newcastle this season, and was convinced that he would be leaving the club for Bournemouth in January.

So much so, he even cleared out his locker and bid farewell to his teammates, before Newcastle eventually blocked his move back to the South Coast club.

According to the Athletic, it is believed that Bournemouth wanted to take Ritchie on loan, in a move which would be made permanent if the Cherries won promotion this season. Newcastle, though, are said to have wanted assurances over an obligation to buy.

Ritchie is a popular figure amongst Bournemouth fans, playing an influential role in their promotion to the Premier League in 2014/15 as well as having 60 goal involvements in 142 appearances for the club in total.

Ritchie has recently had a public fall-out with Steve Bruce, which puts his future at St. James’ Park in real uncertainty heading into the summer.

The Verdict

I would back Bournemouth to go back in for Ritchie in the summer.

It doesn’t look like a very happy camp at Newcastle whatsoever, and a move back to the South Coast would be a good one on a personal level for him.

If Bournemouth stay in the Championship, though, it could be hard for them to do so.