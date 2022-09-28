Report reveals how close Liam Rosenior was to permanent Derby County role

Liam Rosenior had been in talks with Derby County over becoming their permanent manager before being informed he would be relieved of his duties with Paul Warne taking charge, a report form The Athletic has revealed.

Rosenior took interim charge after Wayne Rooney’s departure in the summer – leading the rebuild after David Clowes’ takeover and taking the Rams to seventh place after nine League One games.

However, last week he was stepped down by the East Midlands club, who then moved to bring in Warne from Rotherham United.

There were suggestions Rosenior could remain at Pride Park in a coaching role but yesterday it was confirmed he would be leaving and a report from The Athletic has now revealed how close he was to getting the permanent job.

The report claims that the 38-year-old was in talks with Derby over taking over as permanent manager before he was informed that Warne would be appointed in his place.

Rosenior stepped into coaching after calling time on his playing career in 2018 and began as the assistant coach for Brighton’s U23s before joining the Rams as a first team coach under Philip Cocu in 2019.

12 quiz questions about Derby County legends – Can you score full marks?

1 of 12 Who did the club sign Richard Keogh from? Bohemians Rangers Celtic Coventry City

The Verdict

This report from The Athletic highlights just how close the former Brighton and Hull City player was to landing the permanent Derby position.

It seems the club chiefs were considering giving him the full time role before changing stance and appointing Warne.

Rosenior deserves a lot of credit for the job he has done under difficult circumstances at Pride Park and taking them to seventh after nine games, only outside the top six on goal difference, is hugely impressive given a new squad was built in the summer from free transfers.

You’d think it won’t be long until he gets another role – either as a coach or a manager – as he looks set for a bright future in the dugout.