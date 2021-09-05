Report reveals how close 24-year-old came to missing out on Charlton Athletic switch

Sam Lavelle very nearly didn’t sign for Charlton Athletic on transfer deadline day, according to The Sun on Sunday (05/09, page 62).

Lavelle left Morecambe on Deadline Day, having made 161 appearances since joining the club from Bolton Wanderers in 2017.

The 24-year-old was a key player as they won promotion from League Two last season, making an impressive 55 appearances across all competitions, and was named captain by new boss Stephen Robinson.

On Deadline Day, Lavelle was signed by Charlton for around £200,000. It was a departure that looked likely for a while, after Football League World exclusively reported that he had turned down a new deal amid interest from Wycombe Wanderers.

But Lavelle very nearly didn’t make a move to London, though. The Sun on Sunday report that the defender travelled to the capital on the eve of the deadline, with the hope of signing for Charlton the following day.

Charlton then looked to pursue moves for other targets, it is said, but after hours of reportedly being in limbo, he finally sealed a move to the Valley.

Nixon sent out a cryptic tweet on Deadline Day, suggesting that a player had travelled 200 miles to sign for a club before their owner had doubts.

So a player travels 200 miles to sign for a club today … and the club’s owner decides he wants someone else … 😳 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 31, 2021

The Verdict

You would have felt so sorry for Lavelle if he had missed out on a move to Charlton after travelling to the club.

He is a highly-rated defender who has come up leaps and bounds at Morecambe, and has only got better with age.

He needs to be given a chance, and Nigel Adkins will need to put an arm around him.