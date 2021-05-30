Report reveals how Celtic are hindering Ipswich Town transfer plans

Ipswich Town are being made to wait in their pursuit of Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist due to possible interest from Celtic, a report from a print edition of The Sun (30/05, p59) has claimed.

The Tractor Boys are shaping up for a significant squad overhaul this summer, and have been credited with an interest in Siegrist, who is out of contract at Dundee United this summer.

However, they are not alone with their interest in the goalkeeper, with Celtic having also been linked with the 29-year-old recently.

Now it seems as though that is something that is causing problems for Ipswich, as they look to strengthen their options between the posts for next season.

According to this latest update, Siegrist is waiting to see if he will receive an offer from Celtic this summer, which is therefore putting a spanner in the works with regards to a potential move to Portman Road.

Since joining Dundee United three years ago, Siegrist has made 104 appearances in all competitions for the club, helping them to promotion from the Scottish Championship last season, and to a ninth place finish in the Scottish Premiership during the current campaign.

The Verdict

I do think that this ought to be something of a concern for Ipswich.

It does seem as though the Tractor Boys will need to sign a ‘keeper this season, and Siegrist is a decent option for them.

However, the fact he is waiting for Celtic to make him an offer suggests that Ipswich are not his first choice, which is admittedly understandable given the chance to compete for trophies and in Europe that he could get at Parkhead.

As a result, it could be hard for Ipswich to compete with Celtic in this battle, so it could make sense for the League One club to start looking for alternative options in their ‘keeper search.