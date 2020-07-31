Report reveals extent of Leeds interest in top flight talent

Leeds United have held a long-standing interest in Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez as they hunt for a new stopper this summer window, as per The Athletic and cited by Sports Lens.

Leeds are surely going to be looking to add players this summer transfer window as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.

Indeed, up and down the pitch they need options and one area is in goal with Kiko Casilla’s future far from certain after a controversial season.

Certainly, if the club looks to replace him, there will be plenty of stoppers ready to come in and play for Leeds in the top flight, and it seems as though 27-year-old Martinez could be on their list.

The report reveals how they have had a long-standing interest in the player and, though no concrete offer has been made, it seems fair to say you can’t rule that out at some point in this window.

The Verdict

Martinez has shown himself to be a very decent goalkeeper for Arsenal since Bernd Leno’s injury and he’ll surely want more top-flight action next season.

Leeds could be able to offer him that more than the Gunners, then, and perhaps he’ll therefore be tempted to make the move to Elland Road.