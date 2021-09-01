Report reveals European ace who opted against late Fulham transfer move

Fulham had a fairly busy Deadline Day to round off their summer business on Tuesday but it could have been even more active according to reports in Italy on Wednesday.

Nathaniel Chalobah and Domingos Quina both arrived in the closing moments of the market to further boost the club’s squad, whilst we saw Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa seal an exit to Napoli on loan with a view to a buy.

However, another arrival could have come through the doors in the form of full-back Davide Santon, with his current side AS Roma being willing to move him on late in the window.

Corriere della Sera reports – via Sport Witness – that the Whites and several Italian sides were among the clubs taking a look at him late on in the market but the player refused all the options that were available to him.

The Verdict

Santon is someone we’ve seen play in England before after a spell with Newcastle United but it’s clear he didn’t feel as though a return to football on these shores was for him at this current moment in time.

Fulham have had a great window and can be happy with their business even so, and we’ll have to see now how they look to motor on between now and January.

