Report reveals EFL club’s stance on Leeds United loanee’s short-term future

Blackburn Rovers will be looking to retain the service of Barry Douglas this month and are not planning to send him back to Leeds United.

Leeds offered Douglas a chance to move out of Elland Road on loan following promotion to the Premier League.

The Scot had fallen down the pecking order under Marcelo Bielsa and was swiftly picked up by Blackburn Rovers back in the summer.

So far this season, the 31-year-old has managed 12 Championship appearances for Rovers, cumulating to 900 minutes.

However, reports have linked Blackburn with a move to sign Harry Pickering this January, which has obviously raised eyebrows and questions surrounding the future of on loan, Douglas.

A report from Lancashire Live confirms that, as things stand, there’s nothing from Blackburn that suggests they are looking to cut Douglas’ loan spell short at this stage.

As per that report: “As things stand, Rovers have no intention of returning Douglas to Leeds United, regardless of Pickering being signed or not. The 31-year-old makes for a valuable utility option in the squad and with right-back a position of concern given the mounting injuries in that department, Douglas had proved against Birmingham he is capable of deputising in that role.

“Given that he’s out of contract in the summer, there is still time for the former Wolves defender to prove his value over the coming months and there is scope for Rovers to acquire him on a free in the summer, if they so wished.”

Tony Mowbray’s side currently sit 11th in the Championship table, five points adrift of the play-off places.

The Verdict

It makes sense to retain Douglas from a Blackburn perspective.

He’s experienced and even if he’s not in the starting XI every week, it makes sense to have him around. He was invaluable at Leeds with his experience, even if he wasn’t in the starting line-up every week.

Mowbray will appreciate his experience and input, so it’s hard to imagine this Blackburn stance changing too dramatically.

