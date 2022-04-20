Report reveals details of Fulham and Liverpool transfer agreement as Reds set for eight-figure windfall

Fulham will fork out £12m to Liverpool for the service of Harry Wilson ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Liverpool agreed to let the Wales international leave heading into the current campaign, with Wilson’s destination Fulham, who he has just helped win promotion back to the Premier League.

The 25-year-old has had a crucial impact, too, scoring 10 goals in 38 games and registering a further 15 assists.

What’s remarkable about the deal that took Wilson to Craven Cottage is that Fulham paid nothing of the future £12m agreement in the first year, as per The Athletic.

It’s noted in that same report on the back of promotion that Fulham will turn Wilson’s loan into a permanent deal this summer.

At the time of signing, it was revealed that Wilson “could” sign a deal with Fulham that runs until the conclusion of the 2025/26 season, essentially meaning that once this loan is turned into a permanent deal, he will have a four-year deal with the newly promoted Premier League club.

Fulham secured promotion and their place back in the top-flight last night following a convincing 3-0 victory over Preston North End at Craven Cottage.

Aleksandar Mitrovic was on the scoresheet with a brace, moving him onto 40 goals for the season. Wilson, meanwhile, registered an assist for the Serbian’s second.

The Verdict

This is probably an agreement that both clubs will look at in the future and think they got a good deal.

For Fulham, they’ve taken Wilson on a loan-to-buy agreement and he’s played a crucial role in winning them promotion. £12m is a chunky fee, but it’s not going to be much of an issue now they’ve won promotion back to the Premier League.

As for Liverpool, who aren’t in a position financially where they need the money for transfers up front, they’ve been patient in selling Wilson, with the view of landing a lucrative eight-figure fee for a player that was, ultimately, probably never going to make it at Anfield.

