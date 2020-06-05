Report reveals Derby County and Leeds United opposition to alleged proposal

Leeds United and Derby County are reportedly vehemently opposed to alleged plans to move the Championship clash between the two sides to Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium, though the proposal has now been denied by the national lead officer of the UK’s football police Mark Roberts.

The English second tier is set to restart on the 20th of June with nine games of the campaign still left to be played, plus the play-offs.

Leeds were set to travel to Pride Park on the 25th of April prior to the delay to the season but it appears their rescheduled tie has caused some issues.

According to The Telegraph, multiple sources have confirmed that a plan was put forward to move the game from Derby’s stadium to St Mary’s as it was considered a high-risk game that needed to be moved to a neutral venue.

Both clubs have refused to comment but are thought to have been vehemently against the plan, which would mean the game was played 166 miles away from Pride Park and more than 230 miles from Elland Road. The EFL were also reportedly against the proposal.

Roberts, who is understood to have made the decision concerning the game has strongly denied the suggestion and labelled it “categorically untrue”.

With Leeds top of the Championship and Derby pushing for a play-off spot the tie looks likely to be an important one in the context of the 2019/20 campaign.

Additionally, the relationship between the two sides has been frosty, to say the least, in recent years – particularly following the spygate saga and the play-off clash last term.

It is understood that Derbyshire police have agreed to review the security but insist that it will not need to be moved from the Rams home ground.

The 15-question Leeds United higher or lower quiz – Can you get 15/15? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Leeds have picked up higher or lower than 70 points so far this season? Higher Lower

The Verdict

Agree or disagree with the argument that neutral grounds will be needed for some games – playing a game between these two clubs in Southampton when the schedule is already very tight seems a crazy idea and the opposition from both Leeds and Derby is understandable.

It appears that they will not have to worry about that happening as the plan has been denied by Roberts, which is good news for Marcelo Bielsa, Phillip Cocu, and their sides.

That aside, this clash looks set to be a fantastic one. The rivalry between the two clubs has really built up in recent years and both have a lot on the line.