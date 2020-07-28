Report reveals demands Leeds United must meet for Marcelo Bielsa to agree new deal

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is set to demand the club agree to make signings in areas he feels need to be improved before he signs a new contract, according to Argentinian outlet Infobae.

The Whites manager led his side to the Championship title this term, meaning they’ve secured promotion and a return to the Premier League after 16 years away.

Bielsa took charge at Elland Road in 2018 and has had his side competing at the top of the second tier of English football in both his seasons at the club.

His current deal was set to expire at the end of the 2019/20 campaign and it appears that he wants to ensure he’ll have the tools to help Leeds establish themselves in the Premier League before he agrees an extension.

According to Infobae, Bielsa is set to negotiate a new deal with the club and is happy to stay in his current role as long as his demands are met.

The report claims that the Argentine coach will demand the club make signings to reinforce his squad ahead of their return to the Premier League.

It is understood Bielsa will highlight the areas he believes need to be improved and bring up to five names as suggested signings – with the first to likely be ambitious and potentially unrealistic, the second more reasonable, and the third to fifth more realistic still.

Infobae has reported that the Leeds boss will also ask that the club decline all offer for their current players and demand replacements of the same or higher quality if one does leave.

It is believed that Bielsa will have no issue walking away from the Yorkshire club if these demands are not met.

The Verdict

One thing we’ve certainly seen during his two years at Leeds is that Bielsa is a man that knows what he wants and is often unwavering in his response if things do not meet his standards.

Obviously, the suggestion that he is willing to walk away is far from ideal for Leeds fans but they’re likely to be at least a little excited by what he is demanding.

His demands are likely things that the fans themselves will want and should be something that Andrea Radrizzani and Victor Orta are looking to do this summer anyway.