Report reveals Cowley brothers’ next steps after Huddersfield Town exit

Danny and Nicky Cowley are reportedly set to take a break from football following their recent Huddersfield Town exit.

Manager Danny and brother and assistant Nicky left Lincoln City to take charge of the Terriers in September but after leading them to safety, were sacked on Sunday.

It is understood the duo left the John Smith’s Stadium following a disagreement with the club’s hierarchy about transfers.

According to The Sun, they’re planning to take a break from football having spent the last 13 years managing non-stop – a period that has seen them climb from non-league to the Championship.

The report claims that the Cowley brothers had an inkling that Terriers owner Phil Hodgkinson was planning on sacking them but opted to stay with the club to help them avoid relegation as so many jobs were on the line.

The duo took charge of Huddersfield with the Yorkshire club sitting one place off the bottom in the table, with just one win in seven months.

They helped the Terriers move realistically safe with the win against West Bromwich Albion on Friday but were sacked just two days later.

Huddersfield are reportedly close to appointing Leeds United assistant coach and U23s boss Carlos Corberan.

The Verdict

This is an understandable decision for the Cowleys to take after what must’ve been a very frustrating exit from Huddersfield.

They did a great job to help the Terriers avoid relegation and had to battle some serious squad injury issues along the way.

They deserve a huge amount of credit for not just the job they’ve done but, if this report is to be believed, the fact they stuck it out to see it through even with an inkling that an exit may be on the horizon.

The Cowleys have proven their ability at this level and you’d imagine that they’ll get another Championship job in the future.