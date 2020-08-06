Report reveals blow for Leeds, Villa and Palace as race for £25m EFL man takes fresh turn

In-demand Brentford striker Ollie Watkins does not have an £18 million release clause despite previous reports and clubs may have to pay £25 million to sign him this summer, according to The Telegraph’s John Percy.

The 24-year-old has turned heads with his impressive performances for the Bees this term – firing in 26 goals and helping them make it to the play-off final.

Brentford lost to Fulham in Tuesday night’s clash and face another season in the Championship, though they may be without Watkins.

A string of Premier League sides, including Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Leeds United, and Sheffield United, have been linked with a move for the striker.

It has been reported previously that missing promotion has activated an £18 million release clause in Watkins contract but that has been disputed by Percy.

In his report for the Telegraph, he has claimed that there is no release clause in the striker’s contract and that it will take a record fee for the Championship – surpassing the £21 million paid for James Maddison – to prize him away from the west London club.

It is understood Brentford will demand £25 million for the 24-year-old.

The Verdict

There’s been a lot of talk about Watkins’ release clause over the last few days but it seems, much to the delight of Brentford, there isn’t one in place.

This is certainly a blow for the chasing clubs, who will now likely have to enter into a bidding war as they look to secure his signature.

It seems very unlikely that the Bees will be able to hold onto the 24-year-old, with Premier League football being guaranteed elsewhere, and the west London club have shown themselves a selling club in the past.

However, this update seems to indicate that they’re going to get much more for one of their most prized assets than previously thought.