Report reveals 22-year-old edging towards West Brom exit

As per The Athletic, West Brom are set to release Jack Fitzwater in the summer with the young defender looking likely to have to try and find a new club to play for.

The 22-year-old has been at the club for a while but has been out on loan deals during his time at the club and seems low down on the pecking order in terms of defenders.

Indeed, though he is currently training with the squad ahead of a Championship restart later this month, the report suggests that he would not be called upon unless a deep cutting injury crisis impacted Albion’s options in the defensive third.

They go on to say that he is almost certain to be let go by the club in the summer and it doesn’t seem long now until that is upon him.

The Verdict

Fitzwater is a decent young player but it seems likely that he is going to be looking for new employment in the summer window.

Albion have some very good players in defence and if they go up they could add further quality to that area.

It makes sense for him to move on, then, and really start forging a career for himself somewhere.