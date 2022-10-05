Report reiterates lengthy absence Sheffield United player is facing

Sheffield United are unlikely to be able to call on the service of Max Lowe until after the World Cup later this year.

Paul Heckingbottom is facing something of an injury crisis at this moment in time, particularly in defence.

Anel Ahmedhodzic, Ciaran Clark, Jack Robinson, Enda Stevens and Lowe were all unavailable yesterday, as Sheffield United slipped to a 1-0 defeat against Queens Park Rangers.

A report from The Athletic on the back of that game has underlined the length of time that Heckingbottom will be without left wing-back, Lowe.

They write that Lowe’s torn hamstring is going to keep him out of action until at least after the end of the World Cup in mid-December.

The 25-year-old had made seven Championship appearances earlier in the season, scoring once and registering a further two assists from the left.

However, he picked up a hamstring injury in the win over Hull City and has missed the following four fixtures.

Rhys Norrington-Davies, who is now featuring at centre-back, Reda Khadra and Jayden Bogle have all had a stint at left wing-back since then with mixed success.

The Verdict

There’s a really tough injury list piling up for Heckingbottom at this moment in time when it comes to his defenders, with George Baldock adding to the problems last night.

Ahmedhodzic, Robinson and Clark missing at centre-back is forcing Norrington-Davies to play deeper, leaving the Blades short at wing-back without Stevens and Lowe.

Lowe was in good form prior to his hamstring injury, which only heightens the disappointment with his absence.

