Report reiterates Everton transfer stance on Max Aarons as interest mounts in Norwich ace

One club looks to be out of the running for Norwich City right-back Max Aarons with Everton pursuing other transfer targets for that position, according to The Athletic.

The Liverpool Echo reported a similar stance that the Toffees were taking last week, and the further update only signals more proof that the Merseyside club will be looking elsewhere for a long-term Seamus Coleman replacement.

Aarons looked to be an ideal fit for Carlo Ancelotti’s side but it doesn’t look like he will be linking up with his former team-mate Ben Godfrey again – but that doesn’t mean he won’t necessarily get a transfer move this summer.

Interest is heating up in the 21-year-old, with Football Insider reporting that a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ is in place between Aarons and Norwich where he can leave this summer if their asking price is met.

And Tottenham Hotspur are the latest side to have a serious interest in Aarons, with Spurs apparently making an approach for the England under-21 international.

West Ham United also recently joined the race for Aarons according to The Independent and even though Norwich are back in the Premier League, they could be waving goodbye to one of their prized assets.

The Verdict

Aarons would have been a good fit for Everton but perhaps they’ve been priced out of a move for the youngster.

His assist stats of four this season wouldn’t suggest he’s been that much of a threat for Norwich going forward, but that couldn’t be further from the truth and there’s a reason why top flight clubs are racing for his signature.

You’d imagine that something in the region of £30 million would convince Norwich to sell up, but it’s a saga that could perhaps run on for months.