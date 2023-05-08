Rangers are closing in on the signing of Norwich City's Kieran Dowell, having reached a "verbal agreement" with the player.

That is being reported by Football Insider, who claim a medical has also been completed as well.

The Canaries confirmed that Dowell would depart the club this summer earlier this week, his contract is expiring alongside the likes of Sam Byram, Michael McGovern, and Daniel Sinani.

The Daily Record first reported last week that Dowell was on the verge of joining the Scottish giants after agreeing a three-year deal with the club, which would begin when his Norwich contract expires next month.

Dowell joined Norwich for an undisclosed fee in 2020 from Everton, having spent time on loan at four different Championship clubs, including the likes of Nottingham Forest and Wigan Athletic, before exiting the Toffees on a permanent basis to Carrow Road.

The midfielder has scored 12 and assisted a further 6 in 75 games for Norwich, and was showing strong form under David Wagner with four goals and one assist in seven league games before suffering a knee injury in February against Birmingham City.

What is the latest on Kieran Dowell's move to Rangers?

Football Insider have confirmed that they believe a deal is close to completion for the 25-year-old to join the Ibrox outfit.

It is believed Dowell has verbally agreed a three-year contract with Rangers and will soon be unveiled as the club's first summer signing.

He has already had his medical and passed it, according to the same outlet, and has snubbed a contract offer with Norwich to join the Scottish giants.

He has likely played his last game for Norwich. Dowell has not returned from injury since the game against Birmingham in February. He may finish the season on 25 appearances for Norwich across all competitions where he scored five goals and set up a further three.

Will Kieran Dowell be a good signing for Rangers?

Dowell can play as a number-ten, or as a central-midfielder and has played on the flank at times in his career, too.

His issue has always been injuries and consistency, once he gets a run of games he can flourish. Dowell loves to shoot and his ball striking is particularly a strong attribute of his.

On a free transfer it should be a good signing for Rangers, as there is little risk involved. His age means Michael Beale should also get the best years out of him as well.