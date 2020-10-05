Report provides update on Norwich duo linked with Leeds United among others

Norwich City are reportedly expecting for there to be more interest in Emi Buendia and Todd Cantwell after the deadline for international transfers this evening.

The Canaries were relegated last season but have done well so far to keep the majority of their squad together with Ben Godfrey and Jamal Lewis the only major departures.

Cantwell and Buendia were two bright sparks in what was ultimately a disappointing season for the Norfolk club, adding a combined eight goals and 10 assists, and there appears to have been plenty of interest in the duo.

Cantwell has been touted as a target of two of the newly-promoted Premier League sides in Leeds United and Fulham, with a £15 million bid from the Yorkshire club thought to have been rejected.

Buendia has also been linked with the Whites, along with Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

No move has yet materialised but, according to the Daily Mail, the Canaries are expecting further interest in the attacking duo after tonight’s deadline with the window for domestic moves still open until the 16th of October.

The two players’ impact this season has been greatly reduced, having played just 262 Championship minutes between them.

The Verdict

This should come as no surprise for fans of the Championship club with both players mostly linked to other English sides this summer.

Losing both would seem like a frustrating blow, particularly if a replacement isn’t brought in, but you’d understand the Canaries letting one of them leave for the right price.

Cantwell and Buendia both showed they weren’t out of place in the top flight last season and it appears they could yet be offered a chance to return to the Premier League.