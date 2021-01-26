Report provides key update on Millwall’s pursuit of defender

Millwall aren’t close to signing Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous, according to the South London Press.

Reports from the Daily Record in Scotland earlier on Tuesday suggested that Gary Rowett’s team are interested in signing the defender below Monday’s deadline.

But whilst the South London Press believe that Porteous is on Rowett’s wish list this month, a deal to bring the 21-year-old to The Den isn’t close to being completed.

Porteous has been dubbed as one of Scotland’s most impressive young defenders, and Millwall are keen on adding to their defensive ranks after the recent injury to the versatile Murray Wallace has left the Lions short at the back.

Rowett has just three fit centre-backs at his disposal, and started midfielder Ryan Leonard on the right-side of a back-three at Huddersfield Town last Wednesday.

However, despite Rowett telling NewsatDen about accelerating a deal to sign another centre-back this month after Wallace’s injury, Millwall aren’t any closer to adding to their squad, despite the interest in Porteous.

The Verdict

With the clock ticking, it doesn’t appear that Millwall are going to get any more business before before they travel to Cardiff City on Saturday.

However, Rowett has clearly identified his transfer targets, so it’s now about getting deals over the line before the window closes on Monday.

In terms of Porteous, he would appear to tick plenty of boxes.

Millwall have been traditionally strong at the back in recent seasons, but they’ve just started to leak goals – so his potential arrival would bring some young and fresh impetus into the squad.