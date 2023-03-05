Report provides Burnley’s Vincent Kompany with boost in potential future quest to become Man City boss

Manchester City are hoping that one of their former players ends up becoming a future manager at the Etihad Stadium, according to a report from the Daily Mirror.

The Citizens currently have Pep Guardiola in charge and have enjoyed plenty of success under his stewardship, though his time at the club will eventually come to an end at some point.

It remains to be seen whether he’s intent on winning the Champions League before leaving his former side – but his time to leave will inevitably come around with officials at the club potentially planning for life after him already in their quest to be successful in the long term as well as the short term.

Signing a new contract in November, Guardiola is set to remain in charge until the summer of 2025, though it’s currently unclear whether he will be willing to put pen to paper on a further extension after that.

In terms of who could succeed him, the Daily Mirror have hinted that one of their former players could end up taking charge at the Etihad, with Vincent Kompany being an obvious option they could pursue in the future.

The Belgian is currently thriving at the top of the Championship with Burnley – and has another ex-Man City player alongside him with Craig Bellamy currently his assistant at Turf Moor.

Sitting 19 points above Middlesbrough who are in third place, the ex-City captain looks set to be managing in the Premier League next term, though the Citizens will meet the Clarets before then in the last eight of the FA Cup later this month.

The Verdict:

Man City are a massive football club with big expectations and this is why the former Belgium international needs to prove his worth before he’s given such a big job.

After seeing Guardiola remain in place for such a long time, they will want to have the same stability with his successor and Kompany will only be there for the short term if he isn’t ready to make the step up.

He’s showing very promising signs and at 36, he will only improve further as a head coach, but it remains to be seen whether he’s ready to take on the top job when Guardiola leaves.

Ideally, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss will remain in place for quite a bit longer until Kompany is ready. The latter can prove his worth at a high level next season with the Clarets all but promoted already.

He has done an excellent job at Turf Moor, managing to rebuild their squad and change their style of play but also overseeing brilliant consistency. This consistency is perhaps the most impressive aspect of his tenure in Lancashire thus far.