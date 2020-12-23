Report pours cold water on Swansea City’s reported transfer pursuit of forward

Swansea City had previously been interested in a deal to sign NAC Breda forward Sydney van Hooijdonk and Bodø/Glimt’s Kasper Junker.

The Swans have made an impressive start to this year’s campaign under the management of Steve Cooper, as they currently sit third in the second-tier standings after their opening 20 matches this term.

Cooper was clearly keen to add to his squad in the January transfer window, with van Hooikdonk and Junker being reported transfer targets.

Junker has been attracting interest from a number of clubs heading into the New Year, with Derby County and Celtic being just some of the teams keen on a deal.

The Bodø/Glimt forward has scored 27 goals in 28 appearances for the Norwegian club, as they clinched the league title after a hugely impressive campaign.

Whilst van Hooijdink has been making a name for himself with Dutch side NAC Breda, having scored ten goals in 14 appearances in the 2020/21 season so far.

But it is now claimed by Wales Online that both van Hooijdonk and Junker are not on Swansea’s wish-list heading into the January transfer window, as they pursue other transfer targets.

Swansea are set to return to action on Boxing Day when they take on QPR, in a game they’ll be expected to pick up three points from.

Have these players ever been in Swansea City’s academy? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 22 Has Joe Rodon ever been in Swansea's academy? Yes No

The Verdict:

I think this is probably for the best.

Swansea need a player that has proven experience in English football in my eyes, and I think this could prove to be a blessing in disguise.

Junker has been impressive over in Norway, but I think he’s destined for a move to a bigger club, as his goal record is eye-opening to say the least.

Van Hooijdonk is another player that is a promising talent, but it would have been a risky move for the Championship side to target him, as he is yet to feature in English football.