Report pours cold water on potential Stoke City player reunion this January

Stoke City do not appear likely to end Benik Afobe’s loan spell with Trabzonspor this January.

Afobe parted company with the Potters back in the summer transfer window, after failing to light up the bet365 Stadium like Stoke might have hoped.

In total, the 27-year-old scored only eight Championship goals in 46 appearances, falling way short of the levels he found at previous clubs, including Wolves.

That led to Stoke shifting Afobe out back in the summer, with the striker already scoring three goals in only nine starts for Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super Lig.

Nevertheless, speculation surrounding the striker’s spell in Turkey has been emerging.

Yet, a report from Stoke Sentinel seems to pour cold water on Afobe returning to Stoke. They confirm that all three parties (Afobe, Stoke and Trabzonspor) would all need to agree on terminating the loan for that to happen.

It’s also claimed that Stoke are working on deals to set up other exits for players deemed surplus to requirements at the moment.

In terms of incomings at Stoke, Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis doesn’t look like coming off. He’s wanted by Dean Smith at Villa Park to cover for Ollie Watkins.

The Verdict

This isn’t a deal you expected to see Stoke do anyway this winter.

Afobe wasn’t wanted in the summer and it’s hard to imagine that O’Neill’s stance on him will have changed with three goals in the Super Lig.

Ultimately, Stoke do need a new forward, but January is a month for the manager to get a fresh face in.

Thoughts? Let us know!