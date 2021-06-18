Report pours cold water on Middlesbrough’s rumoured pursuit of 28-y/o wanted by Celtic and Nottingham Forest

Middlesbrough have withdrawn their interest in signing Sunderland forward Charlie Wyke, according to Teesside Live.

Wyke caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for the Black Cats in the 2020/21 season, which evidently haven’t gone unnoticed.

The 28-year-old netted 30 goals in 53 appearances for Lee Johnson’s side, as they narrowly missed out on promotion into the Championship, after a defeat to Lincoln City in their play-off semi-final earlier this year.

Wyke is out of contract at the end of the month, and is reportedly set to turn down a new contract with Sunderland this summer, which will heighten interest in his services.

It has previously been claimed that the likes of Celtic, Middlesbrough, Cardiff City, Millwall and Nottingham Forest not so long ago, and so Wyke certainly won’t be short of offers in the coming months it seems.

But this recent report from Teesside Live claims that Neil Warnock’s side aren’t pursuing a deal to sign Wyke this summer, although it remains to be seen as to why they’ve withdrawn their interest.

Boro have recently been linked with a move for Wycombe Wanderers forward Uche Ikpeazu, although they face competition from the likes of Nottingham Forest and Millwall to land his signature ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Neil Warnock’s men finished tenth in the Championship this term, and will be hoping that he can find the players to replace Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher, after they both left the club when their contracts reached a conclusion.

The Verdict:

I’m quite surprised by this update.

Middlesbrough certainly need to add strikers to their side this summer, as they look to replace both Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher ahead of the new season.

Wyke could have been a smart signing for Boro as well, as he’s set to be available on a free transfer, with it being claimed that he’s set to turn down a new contract with Sunderland.

He’s shown that he can score goals in the EFL, and it’ll be interesting to see which club he ends up at ahead of the new league campaign, which is set to get underway in August.