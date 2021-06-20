Report pours cold water on Leeds United’s rumoured interest in signing EFL midfielder

Harrison Reed is not on the list of Leeds United’s likely transfer targets this summer, according to a recent report from the Yorkshire Evening Post.

It had previously been revealed by the Daily Mail that Leeds were keen on signing Reed, who caught the eye with some strong showings in the 2020/21 season.

The 26-year-old made 33 appearances in all competitions for the Cottagers in that campaign, although his efforts weren’t quite enough as they were relegated back into the Championship after just one season in the Premier League.

Leeds were hugely impressive in the first season back in the top flight, as they finished ninth in the table, whilst under the management of Marcelo Bielsa.

The Yorkshire-based side are clearly keen to add to their squad ahead of the new league campaign, but it appears as though Reed isn’t set to be one of the summer additions to his squad.

The Yorkshire Evening Post claim that Leeds are in the market for a new midfielder in the near future, but Reed isn’t on their list as one of the club’s likely targets.

Fulham will be keen to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking next term, with the new season set to get underway in August.

The Verdict:

It’s somewhat surprising to hear that he’s not on their lists of targets.

Reed has really impressed me whilst with Fulham, and was one of the few players to catch the eye on a consistent basis in the Premier League, despite being relegated into the Championship.

A move to Leeds would have surely been tempting for the midfielder, especially when Marcelo Bielsa’s side have settled into life back into the Premier League so well after winning promotion last term.

This will be a real boost for Fulham though, and the Craven Cottage faithful will be hoping that Reed can stick around heading into the new league campaign.