Report pours cold water on Huddersfield Town’s suggested Liverpool raid

Huddersfield Town will not be making a move to sign Sheyi Ojo from Liverpool this summer, despite emerging reports suggesting they were amongst the Championship clubs pursuing a deal.

Ojo spent the 2019/20 season on loan with Rangers, with the 23-year-old making 36 appearances across all competitions and scoring five goals.

He’s had spells with Wigan, Wolves and Fulham previously in his career, whilst the winger has managed 13 appearances for the senior side at Anfield.

A report from GOAL had suggested that Huddersfield were in the mix to add Ojo to Carlos Corberan’s playing squad this summer, with Nottingham Forest and Reading FC also interested in a deal.

However, further reports from Yorkshire Live have poured cold water on that pursuit, with the local outlet suggesting that it was wide of the mark and that Corberan wasn’t looking at the winger.

Karlan Grant bagged 19 goals for the Terriers from the left last season, excelling under both Jan Siewert and Danny Cowley, despite Town’s struggles to adapt to life back in the Championship.

The 22-year-old was a threat from the left, but also showed capabilities of playing through the middle. However, Cowley favoured Steve Mounie or Fraizer Campbell.

The Verdict

The Terriers have strengthened their attacking options in recent days with Danny Ward and, if you begin to consider some of Corberan’s other options, it’s not exactly necessary to chase a player like Ojo.

Grant with 19 goals will surely continue out wide if he sticks around, whilst Josh Koroma is coming back into the fold and surely is someone that Corberan will take a look at before recruiting.

In time, you’d expect a player of Ojo’s ability to be coming into the club, but at this moment in time there are more pressing issues for the Huddersfield Town boss.

