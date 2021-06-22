Report pours cold water on Coventry City’s rumoured interest in signing 16-goal forward

Coventry City are reportedly not interested in a deal to sign Charlton Athletic forward Chuks Aneke, according to Coventry Live.

It had previously been reported by TEAMtalk that the Sky Blues were one of the teams interested in securing Aneke’s services ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Charlton forward made 41 appearances in all competitions for the Addicks last term, and chipped in with 16 goals and three assists in total for the League One club.

But his efforts weren’t quite enough to see Charlton force themselves into the top-six of the third tier standings, as they missed out on a chance of promotion via the play-offs whilst under the management of Nigel Adkins.

Aneke’s future at The Valley remains unclear though, with the striker being out of contract at the end of the month, although Charlton are believed to have offered him a new contract.

But he is yet to agree a new deal with Adkins’ side, which has seen the likes of Reading, QPR, Middlesbrough and Bristol City register their interest in landing his signature this summer.

However, it doesn’t appear as though he’s on Coventry’s radar anytime soon, with the Sky Blues looking to prepare for the upcoming league campaign, which is set to get underway in August.

Coventry finished 16th in the Championship table this term under the watchful eye of Mark Robins, and the Sky Blues supporters will be eager to see their side build on some strong performances moving forwards.

The Verdict:

I’m not too surprised by this.

Aneke has impressed me this season whilst with Charlton Athletic, and I wouldn’t be too surprised if he was to pursue a move to the Championship ahead of the new league campaign.

Coventry City already have some strong options available to them though, and Aneke wouldn’t be getting the game time he wants to with the Sky Blues.

He’d be better off looking towards a move to someone like Bristol City and Middlesbrough, who are much more likely to be able to offer him a regular starting spot in the near future.