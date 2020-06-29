Report plays down Leeds United move for 21-year-old

San Lorenzo are unaware of Leeds United holding an interest in Adolfo Gaich, despite links between the Championship side and the striker.

Leeds are looking to win promotion back to the Premier League this season, but just around the corner is a big summer and a reshuffle in the striking department could well be on the cards.

Patrick Bamford has struck 14 goals this season, but struggled for consistency, whilst Jean-Kevin Augustin hasn’t had the desired impact since joining the club on loan. Leeds also have Tyler Roberts, but he’s young and has just three goals to his name this season.

Reports had emerged linking Leeds with Gaich, who at 21, has been catching the eye and featured for Argentina.

Yet, a report from Clarin has stated that Gaich’s current club San Lorenzo are unaware of where the talk of their striking sensation moving to Leeds has come from.

For Leeds, their focus is nailed on the promotion race in the Championship, with Marcelo Bielsa looking to guide the Whites back to the Premier League for the first time since 2003/04.

They sit top of the table with seven games remaining, with a meeting with Luton Town scheduled for tomorrow night.

The Verdict

Gaich is an extremely talented young player and if Leeds were to get their hands on him, they’d have done excellently.

However, you’ve got to question whether it is something that’s going to happen given these reports.

Focus at Leeds isn’t going to be fully on the summer just yet and they’ve got to win promotion.

Then, they can look at sorting out their striking options ahead of a potentially huge 2020/21 campaign.

