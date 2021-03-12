Report outlines Sheffield Wednesday player’s stance amid interest from Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Watford

Osaze Urhoghide isn’t looking to hold talks with other clubs over a potential move away from Hillsborough at this moment in time according to The Star.

Urhoghide has emerged as a transfer target for the likes of Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Watford as exclusively revealed by Football League World, but it remains to be seen as to whether there is a frontrunner to land his signature.

The defender has made nine appearances in all competitions for Sheffield Wednesday this season, although his strong performances haven’t been able to turn around their poor run of form in the Championship.

Darren Moore’s side are currently sat 23rd in the second-tier standings, and are seven points adrift of safety heading into their final 12 matches of the 2020/21 season.

Due to Urhoghide having under six months remaining on his contract with Sheffield Wednesday, he can enter talks with other clubs outside of England.

But this seemingly isn’t the case, with The Star reporting that the Owls youngster isn’t willing to enter discussions with any clubs, as he looks to focus on matters at hand with Sheffield Wednesday.

Sheffield Wednesday have already lost one promising youngster due to a pre-contract agreement, with midfielder Liam Shaw moving to Scottish giants Celtic.

Darren Moore will be hoping that Shaw’s departure won’t have an impact on his performances for the club, as they’re still in serious danger of being relegated into the third-tier of English football this term.

Urhoghide and his Sheffield Wednesday team-mates are due back in action this weekend, when they take on Championship league-leaders Norwich City, in what is certain to be a tricky test for the Owls.

The Verdict:

This is good to hear from a Sheffield Wednesday perspective.

Urhoghide is a player with a bright future ahead of him if the early stages of his career are anything to go by, and I’m not surprised to hear that the likes of Leeds United are keen on a deal to land his signature.

Sheffield Wednesday are in real danger of being relegated into League One this season, and Darren Moore won’t want any other players in his squad having an eye on a move elsewhere.

We’ve already seen Liam Shaw finalise a move elsewhere this month, but it’s good to see one Sheffield Wednesday youngster remaining focused on the task at hand.