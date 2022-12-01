Report outlines Manchester United stance on 20-year-old’s loan spell at Sunderland

Manchester United are closely monitoring Amad Diallo’s loan spell at Sunderland, according to a report from the Manchester Evening News.

It is understood that while the Red Devils do possess the option to recall the winger in January, they are currently happy with the progress that he has been able to make at the Stadium of Light this season.

Sources close to United have suggested that Diallo needs a run of 10 games in a Sunderland shirt to showcase his qualities.

The winger has started for the Black Cats in their last five league fixtures and has started to demonstrate some real signs of promise in the Championship.

After initially making a quiet start to his stint, the 20-year-old has recently managed to step up his performance levels.

Diallo scored his first goal of the season in Sunderland’s defeat to Burnley in October and backed up this display by finding the back of the net during their victory over Huddersfield Town last month.

The winger produced his best performance of the 2022/23 campaign just before the break for the start of the World Cup.

After providing an assist for Ellis Simms in the first-half of Sunderland’s clash with Birmingham City, Diallo then produced a sublime strike to double his side’s advantage.

Sunderland will be aiming to build upon their 2-0 victory over the Blues by producing a positive performance against Millwall this weekend.

The Verdict

Sunderland will be hoping to retain the services of Diallo for the remainder of the campaign as he clearly possesses the ability to make a difference for his side at this level.

Unless the winger falls out of favour between now and January, it would be somewhat of a shock if he is recalled by the Red Devils who are currently able to turn to the likes of Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho for inspiration.

Having helped to further the development of Ben Brereton Diaz, Adam Wharton and Lewis Travis during his time in charge of Blackburn, Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray will be confident in his ability to get the best out of Diallo during the remainder of the campaign.

Providing that the Ivory Coast international is able to maintain his fitness as well as his consistency, he could help his side achieve a reasonable amount of success in the Championship over the course of the coming months.

