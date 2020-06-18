Report outlines chances of West Brom sealing attacker deal

A recent report from Football Insider has assessed the chances of Grady Diangana being at West Bromwich Albion once again next season, and several factors appear to leave the potential deal in the balance.

The report outlines the fact that West Ham are not going to decide much in terms of their squad and summer recruitment until the end of this season as they wait to learn what division they will be in.

Indeed, if they stay up in the Premier League, they may well be more open to loaning the winger out once again as they aim for summer signings but, if they drop into the Championship, it could well be the case that the Irons look to use him themselves as they go in search of a quick promotion.

Either way, the report suggests that any return to Albion next season would likely be a loan deal and nothing else – the Hammers would want north of £20m and the Baggies would be reluctant to pay that much.

The Verdict

Diangana has had a fine season on loan from West Ham and West Brom have really profited from giving him the chance to show what he can do.

He’ll be looking to help Albion get promoted in the final weeks of the season and from there it’s purely a case of conversations being had to decide what will happen with him for next season.