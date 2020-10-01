Report outlines Championship club’s transfer stance on rumoured interest in Leeds United player

Blackburn Rovers will not be pursuing a move for Leeds United defender Barry Douglas according to a report from Lancashire Live.

It was claimed that ‘agent talk’ had seen the left-back linked with a move to Tony Mowbray’s side before the summer transfer window reached a conclusion.

But Rovers reportedly aren’t pursuing any agreement for Douglas, with a loan deal being too expensive to complete.

Douglas made 17 appearances for Leeds last season, as they won a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League under the management of Marcelo Bielsa.

But unsurprisingly, the full-back’s game time has been restricted since they returned to the top-flight, with Douglas making just one appearance for the club, which came in the EFL Cup defeat against Hull City at Elland Road.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Douglas, as you would imagine that he’ll be keen on finding regular game time this term, with his minutes likely to be limited with Leeds strengthening their options in defence in the summer transfer window.

Blackburn are currently sat sixth in the Championship table, and will be hoping they can build on some impressive showings so far this season.

Rovers thrashed Derby County 4-0 in their last match, and will be eager to mount a serious push for promotion into the top-flight themselves this term.

Blackburn are next in action this weekend, when they take on Cardiff City at Ewood Park, in what could be a tricky test for the Lancashire-based side.

The Verdict:

I’m not surprised to hear they’re not pursuing a deal for him.

Douglas has Championship experience, and would be more than capable of challenging for a starting spot in the Blackburn squad, but it’s not a tragedy that they can’t afford this deal.

They already have some solid options in defence, and if the finances of a deal aren’t right, then there is no point in forcing through a deal, especially when Douglas has had his fair share of injury problems in recent years.