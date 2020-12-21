Report outlines Blackburn Rovers’ latest January stance after squad developments

Blackburn Rovers’ growing injury list could force them into January action after all, according to a report from Lancashire Live.

Rovers sit 11th in the league table at the moment – five points off of the top six – after what has been an up and down season so far that has smacked of inconsistency.

Certainly, they can blow anyone away in the league but they’ve also shown they can fall short against pretty much anyone and that needs addressing if they are to really make a play-off challenge happen this year.

It appears, too, that the January window could be used by Tony Mowbray to try and bolster his squad.

The report reveals that Blackburn had been set for a quiet market but circumstances – namely their growing injury list, particularly in defence – could force them to now act.

Indeed, at centre-half there is currently a real shortage and so we could see the Ewood Park on the lookout for reinforcements in that area.

The Verdict

This coming window is going to be an odd one.

A number of clubs will feel that financially it might be best to avoid signing players but, at the same time, with so many injuries to contend with, there’s also the need to try and bolster the squad.

Clearly, there’s a fine line to tread for clubs this January but circumstance may well force hands and that could be the situation Blackburn find themselves in.