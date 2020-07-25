Report on the continent suggests Leeds discussions are underway for 24-y/o arrival

Leeds United are currently in ‘in-depth’ talks over the potential transfer signing of defender Lucas Martinez Quarta, as per Calciomercato.

The Whites are heading back to the Premier League and supporters are obviously excited about that prospect.

Indeed, they’re also keen to see their side sign new players in the summer window and many agree that defensive recruits are going to be needed.

Martinez Quarta, then, is one defender getting linked at the moment and the Italian outlet reckons that the Whites are in discussions over a potential move from River Plate to Elland Road.

The Verdict

There is little denying that Leeds need bolstering at the back.

Liam Cooper will remain at the club, of course, but Ben White’s future is far from clear and there is a considerable chance that he will be playing elsewhere next season given he’s only been on loan at the club.

Added to that, Gaetano Berardi is set to be out for most of next season with an ACL injury and so it is more than apparent defenders are needed.

Martinez Quarta may well be the man to come in, then, but it remains to be seen whether or not the deal ends up going through.