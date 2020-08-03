Report on continent shoots down attacker to Leeds talk

Leeds United will not be signing striker Jonathan David this summer transfer window, according to a report from L’Equipe – via Sport Witness.

The Whites are aiming to add to their side this summer, of course, as they plan for a return to the Premier League after so many years away.

Whether they add to their options in the final third remains to be seen, too, but it looks as though David will not be part of their plans judging by reports from France.

Indeed, L’Equipe say that the forward will be going to Lille and nowhere else, also writing, ‘at least not at Leeds’.

It seems, then, that this rumour is dead in the water and you can perhaps expect that there’ll be a fair few more stories that go nowhere this summer.

The Verdict

David is a bright young forward and it looks as though he is going to be swapping Gent for Lille and nowhere else, including Leeds.

Many feel the Whites need to add to their attacking arsenal with Patrick Bamford and Tyler Roberts the only senior striking options at the club right now, and it’ll be interesting to see who the club goes for in the coming weeks as they prepare for their top-flight return.