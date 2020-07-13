Report offers latest on Hughton to Bristol City links

Quoted by the Bristol Post, Gregor MacGregor has offered the latest on the Chris Hughton to Bristol City speculation that is continuing to do the rounds right now.

The Robins have seen form pick up a fair bit since Lee Johnson has left and they still have a chance of getting into the play-offs, whilst they’ll also be looking for their next manager to be able to keep them on their upward curve.

Hughton is one man being touted as a potential arrival at Ashton Gate and Football Insider has reported that he has told friends that he is confident of landing the role at the club.

A fan, then, got in touch with Robins reporter MacGregor to see if that story had any legs and this is what he had to say:

“I don’t know if Chris Hughton is telling friends that – as per that article. But I can add that we were told the same detail last week. We haven’t reported that however as we have our doubts if it is true and we haven’t been able to confirm it with any other sources.

“We made contact with Chris Hughton ourselves last week in fact, but he didn’t wish to speak (understandably). Additionally, I can throw in that we spoke to a very senior source at Bristol City too and they said ‘never say never’ regarding a more experienced manager-type person coming into the club.”

The Verdict

Hughton’s name regularly comes around when a Championship job is in the offing, such is the respect and standing he has in the division for the work he has done at this level in the past.

You can see why the Robins might be interested in him, then, but it remains to be seen exactly what is going to happen with plenty still needing to be sorted and discussed.