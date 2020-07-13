Report offers insight into expected QPR business this summer window

Queens Park Rangers will be looking to finish this season on a high note with three games left to play in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Hoops have little to play for now and will be looking to get themselves as many points as possible to at least go into the off-period on some kind of positive.

Indeed, there has been plenty of good stuff to take from Mark Warburton’s first season in charge and fans will hope that that can be built on in the summer window.

Who he looks to sign, though, remains to be seen and it does sound as though they might well have to scrimp about a bit in the window given global conditions.

Indeed, Alan Nixon has suggested that that will be the case after interacting with a fan on Twitter:

Will rely on the young players again. At least they will be a year older. https://t.co/75oHPrdIii — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 13, 2020

The Verdict

QPR do have some good young players at the club and they will have that extra bit of experience but whether it’s enough to mount a play-off challenge next year remains to be seen.

The Hoops might want to scour the loan and free-agent markets to help them along but how much they do so remains to be seen.

Certainly, this summer window will be one for wheeling and dealing for a lot of clubs.