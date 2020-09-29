Report namechecks Bristol City players who could seal Ashton Gate exits

Adam Nagy, Kasey Palmer and Famara Diedhiou could all leave Bristol City in the coming weeks of the transfer window, according to a report from Bristol Live.

Dean Holden has certainly done a good job so far of silencing any doubters with the Robins flying at the top of the Championship and winning all their games so far in the league.

Of course, there’s a long way to go but it’s been a good start and it could be a good year if they keep things up.

Which players play a part in the coming months remains to be seen, though, with the aforementioned trio all potentially on their way out of the club depending on how the final weeks of the transfer market play out.

Indeed, the report also highlights interest in Niclas Eliasson and so we could yet see a fair few players leaving Ashton Gate before the deadline.

The Verdict

It’s certainly been an impressive start to the season from City and Robins fans will be pleased with the work that is getting done at the club.

Some really decent signings have been made by the men from Ashton Gate this transfer window and it would perhaps not be such a surprise to see a few leave now.

Indeed, these are the names that could be going.