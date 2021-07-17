Report makes Southampton transfer claim as interest in EFL star bubbles away

Premier League outfit Southampton have not yet launched a fresh bid to prize Adam Armstrong away from Ewood Park, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

Armstrong scored 28 goals in 40 appearances for Rovers last season in what turned out to be a disappointing campaign – and it could be argued his attacking contribution alongside Ben Brereton and Harvey Elliott saved them from the drop.

He first joined the Lancashire side on loan back in January 2018 when Blackburn were in League One, initially arriving at Ewood Park on loan for the rest of the campaign and scoring a valuable nine goals as they won promotion back to the second tier.

20 questions about some of Blackburn Rovers’ biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 In what year did Blackburn return to the Premier League? 1997/98 1998/99 1999/00 2000/01

But despite not firing in the Championship initially when he joined them on a permanent deal in the summer – only netting five times in the 2018/19 campaign – his 16 and 28 league goals in the following campaigns have attracted strong interest from the top flight, with Southampton making an initial bid of around £8m for the 24-year-old.

Contrary to other reports that the Saints have returned with a second offer though, the Lancashire Telegraph believe Blackburn have not received another bid at this stage, with Southampton striker Michael Obafemi being linked with a move away from the south coast in a possible loan deal.

The Verdict:

With Armstrong in the final year of his contract and unlikely to sign a new deal at this stage, the Saints obviously think they can tempt the Championship side to cash in on the forward. The fact he was brought in for a modest £1.75m fee may also contribute to Ralph Hasenhuttl side’s confidence that they can recruit Armstrong for a reasonable price tag.

However, previous club Newcastle United are set to receive 40% of any fee accumulated for the 24-year-old, due to the sell-on clause they negotiated when the striker sealed his permanent move away from St James’ Park in 2018.

He’s also a key cog in Blackburn’s machine and they will be reluctant to lose him shortly before the next second-tier campaign starts, so this could be a saga that drags on throughout the summer, especially if fellow interested side Norwich City revive their interest and Tony Mowbray’s side hold out for the highest bid.