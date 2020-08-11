Report lays bare issues Charlton are currently facing

A worrying report from Justin Allen from The Sun paints a bleak picture concerning the state of play at Charlton Athletic right now.

Charlton’s off-field matters and issues have continued to grab the headlines and this is without Roland Duchatelet involved, which tells you all you need to know about ESI’s involvement in the club.

Indeed, the EFL has rejected Paul Elliott and Chris Farnell’s bid to take full ownership of the club and, despite an appeal being lodged against that decision by the men, the report is expecting that to prove unsuccessful.

Worrying times for Charlton, then, who are not currently able to bring in new players as they’re under an embargo, whilst Andrew Barclay and Peter Varney cannot come in and take over as it’s not clear who actually owns the club as things stand right now.

The Verdict

This is a real mess and these people that portray to be clever at business need to give their heads a wobble.

Another football club is at risk, along with livelihoods and fan community but all that seems to be going on right now is ego protecting.

It’s time for new ownership at Charlton again, and the sooner that can happen the better.