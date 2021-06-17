Report issues update on QPR’s efforts to strike deal to sign midfielder

QPR are believed to be still negotiating a deal to sign Fulham midfielder Stefan Johansen according to West London Sport.

The midfielder spent the 2020/21 season on loan with Mark Warburton’s side, and has seemingly made a good impression on the R’s boss.

Johansen signed for QPR back in January 2021, having been well down the pecking order in Scott Parker’s plans with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Their loss proved to be QPR’s gain, as Johansen went on to catch the eye with a number of impressive performances in the Championship.

The Norwegian made 21 appearances in all competitions for the Championship side in the 2020/21 campaign, and chipped in with three goals and two assists.

Those impressive showings helped QPR in finishing ninth in the second tier standings, and there are plenty of positives for them to take into the new season, which is set to get underway in August.

Johansen’s future with Fulham remains unclear heading into the new league campaign though, as the Cottagers are preparing for life back in the Championship, after they were relegated from the Premier League, after just one season back in the top flight under the management of Scott Parker.

The Verdict:

This will have been a no-brainer for QPR this summer.

Johansen really impressed me in the 2020/21 season with the R’s, and he could have an important role to play for Mark Warburton’s side next term, as they look to challenge for a top-six finish in the Championship.

In the second half of last season, the R’s were the team to beat, and I certainly think they will be a team to be aware of from the promotion-chasing teams in the second tier.

Signing Johansen up for another season on loan, or even on a permanent deal, would be a serious statement of intent that QPR mean business, as they look to make a timely return to the Premier League.